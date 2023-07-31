Oxford Twp. considers work to be done on various roads

The Oxford Township Board of Trustees held its regular monthly meeting July 10. Butler County resident Jesse VonStein was present to describe his hopes for commercial development of a parcel on Todd Road.

Regular monthly financial reports from Fiscal Officer Rooney were approved, along with the 2024 Tax Budget that will be presented to the Butler County auditor. Also, the trustees approved a resolution empowering Fiscal Officer Rooney to re-allocate budget line items within a legally appropriated category. Any such re-allocations will be reported to the trustees at the next meeting.

Road Superintendent Johnny Smith reported that culvert replacement work would be underway shortly, beginning on Todd Road. He reported his intention to repair roadside berms on several roads, including Hayworth, Shera and Taylor. Acting on Mr. Smith’s recommendation, the Trustees agreed to ask the Butler County Engineer to provide paving estimates for the following roads: Bonham, Patterson, Taylor (Contreras to US27), Booth (RR crossing to the west end of township maintenance east of Kehr Road), and Doty. A final decision as to which roads will be paved in 2024 will be made in November.

Police Chief Patrick Piccioni reported that in the past month the department has responded to 164 calls for service, taken 11 reports, made 2 arrests, responded to 3 traffic crashes and made 50 traffic stops. The chief reported on his research into availability of a new police cruiser.

In other business, the Ttrustees authorized a purchase order in the amount of $95,000 for a Freightliner truck chassis and agreed to invite the local AFLAC representative to present policy options to full-time employees; a final decision on whether such policies will be offered will depend upon the level of employee interest. A resolution was passed agreeing to the annexation of 6.726 acres of land by the City of Oxford. The trustees also determined that at least for the time being, because of the difficulty in identifying operators and enforcing collection, no effort will be made to collect lodgings tax from Airbnb operators.

The next regular meeting of the Oxford Twp. Board of Trustees will be at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14. Virtual attendance is possible via the township website.