Oxford to have weekend of Independence Day festivities

The City of Oxford will celebrate Independence Day beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday with a parade. It begins at the corner of College Avenue and High Street and heads to Poplar Street.

The theme is “Salute to Freedom - Oxford Style,” according to Enjoy Oxford. Those who participate will be up for prizes.

Following the parade at 7 p.m. is a country music performance by The Michelle Robinson Band at Uptown Park.

The Oxford Freedom Festival is set for 5-10:30 p.m. Monday at Oxford Community Park, 6801 Fairfield Road. Activities include axe throwing, horse carriage rides, inflatables, face painting, balloons, a Gaga Pit, giant games and more. There will be live music, food, and it ends with 10 p.m. fireworks, which organizers say will be larger than last year’s fireworks.

Parking at Oxford Community Park will be $5 per vehicle. More information is online at enjoyoxford.org.

In nearby Hamilton, the 4th of July Celebration is themed “Ice Cream, Baseball, Apple Pie and the 4th of July ... Hamilton! Ohio.” It is self-billed as Butler County’s largest Independence Day festivity.

A parade steps off at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Butler County Fairgrounds on Fair Avenue and travels to Park Avenue at F Street. The parade will include the Cincinnati Reds’ Mr. Red and Gapper as well as marching bands, little league teams, Special Olympics athletes and more.

After the parade is a Patriot Ceremony at noon at Second and Court streets, featuring the Hamilton Concert Band and the Queen City Sisters.

There will be food throughout downtown and on Main Street, according to the Hamilton Community Foundation.

Free concerts at nearby RiversEdge Amphitheater include a 7:30 p.m. performance by The Classic Rock Experience and an 8:30 p.m. performance by That Arena Rock Show. Events are capped with a 10 p.m. fireworks show shot from Veterans Park and viewable along the Great Miami River Bike Trail in Hamilton.

The Michael J Colligan Fund at the Hamilton Community Foundation is the sponsor of the 2023 4th of July parade and fireworks.