Oxford seeks federal funds for additional firefighters, paramedics

City Manager Doug Elliott cited a 37% increase in calls made to the Oxford Fire Department from 2009 to 2022 as the reason why the city is set to apply for the Department of Homeland Security grant program dubbed Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER).

“Due to the increase in the number of calls, the City needs to add additional staffing in order to ensure timely response times and quality service, as well as, safely and effectively respond to fire emergencies,” Elliott said.