Oxford police reports: Dispute over hat leads to arrest

He was told he was under arrest for operating a vehicle intoxicated and handcuffed. At the police station, Fawley agreed to take the breathalyzer test but when given the instructions, reportedly replied, “I couldn’t do that sober.” He did, however, take the test and produced a 0.183 reading, more than twice the amount for presumed intoxication.

He was charged with OVI and reasonable control and released to get a ride home from his father. His vehicle was impounded.

Dispute over a hat leads to assault

An officer was approached in the 100 block of East High Street at 2:19 a.m. Oct. 31 by a male claiming there was a fight occurring in front of Skipper’s Pub. The male said there was about to be a large fight and that, “He is going to kill him.”

As he responded to that area, the officer was approached by the victim, who had blood on his lips and face. He told the officer he had been assaulted by a male running across the street. There were two – one wearing a Cinderella costume and the other wearing a black jacket and khaki pants – and he identified the male in the khaki pants as his assailant running toward Campus Avenue.

The officer pursued him and took him to the ground and placed him in handcuffs. A search of the suspect produced three identifications, a Minnesota driver’s license for Mark Eliot Overman, an Illinois license in another name and a Connecticut license with yet another name.

The Illinois and Connecticut licenses returned as not on file and Overman was determined to be the actual license. He was found to be 19 and a Miami student. The officer detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath and he was also in possession of a sealed bottle of tequila. He was placed in a police vehicle and taken to the police department for processing.

The male who had originally approached the officer about the incident related that he had seen the victim get punched in the jaw while in CJ’s bar and later encountered Overman without the victim there. He said Overman had threatened to “kill” the victim in a dispute over a hat and later outside of Skipper’s he said Overman struck the victim in the face with a closed fist.

At the police department, Overman said he was aware he had punched the victim in the face and said the baggie of white powder was not his. Looking in his wallet, they found a small baggie of white powdery substance consistent with narcotics.

He was charged with assault, obstructing official business, offenses concerning underage persons and prohibited acts. He was taken to the Butler County Jail.

The two fake licenses, the sealed bottle of tequila and the baggie with powdery substance were all placed into property with the powdery substance to be sent to the lab with additional charges pending.

Jaywalking student just made it worse

An intoxicated student stepped out into the street in the middle of the zero block of East High Street into the path of an ambulance with a police car immediately behind it. Both vehicles had to stop to avoid hitting him at 2:05 a.m. Oct. 29. He continued walking and got into a line at Bruno’s Pizza, where the officer caught up with him.

The officer asked for his identification and was handed a vertical Massachusetts driver’s license with the name of Jack Palmer Manning, 20 and a Miami student. While he had his wallet out, however, the officer was able to see a horizontal Massachusetts license and asked for that one, prompting Manning to say, “Are you serious?” When he handed that license over, he reportedly said, “That’s fake.” It was run through dispatch and it was, in fact, fictitious.

He was placed in handcuffs and into the prisoner compartment of the cruiser. He was taken to his residence where multiple summons were issued.

While the officer was writing the summons, however, Manning became aggressive in the vehicle punching the seat with his handcuffed hands. He was told to stop and began hitting his head on the window bars near the rear window. He was told to stop that and said the officer had told him to punch the inside of the vehicle.

Manning then asked the officer if he was nervous. After completing the summons, the officer opened the door to the cruiser and Manning leaned on the door and fell out onto the ground. While the officer was helping him up, he began yelling and then kept that up.

The officer asked if he was done and he replied, “You know what officer, I’m not done.” He was then forced back into the cruiser and taken to the Butler County Jail. He was charged with prohibited acts, offenses concerning underage persons and obstructing official business. He was also issued a citation for pedestrian walking in the roadway.

Throwing glass bottle draws attention

Officers on patrol had their attention drawn to a male throwing a glass liquor bottle in an alley in the zero block of South Main Street at 11:58 p.m. Oct. 31, causing it to break and hindering movement through the alley due to the broken glass.

The male was stopped for questioning and when he was asked for identification, he produced a fictitious Pennsylvania driver’s license. When they obtained a valid license from him, he was identified as Anthony James Lahna, 19 and a Miami student.

Officers could detect the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath and he was described as having slurred speech and watery eyes.

He was taken into custody and handcuffed. At the police station, Lahna volunteered that he had started drinking at 9 and was “black-out drunk.”

He was charged with offenses involving underage persons, prohibitions and disorderly conduct. He was released.