Oxford police given wage increases through 2025

Oxford City Council recently unanimously approved wage increases for police through 2025.

Patrol officers’ wages will increase by 5 percent for 2023 and 4.5 percent in each of the following two years, under a contract with the police bargaining unit approved Sept. 5. Oxford sergeants’ and lieutenants’ wages will increase by 5 percent for 2023, and 4 percent in each of the following two years.

The raise is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023. Police Chief John Jones said the retroactive pay will be calculated per officer and paid separately from the normal paychecks. The contract has been voted on and approved by the union, Jones said.

While the council approved the contract, several council members and residents raised concerns about a provision that required formal complaints about police officers to be notarized in order to be accepted.

Jones said that the Oxford Police Dept. is the only one in Butler County that has notarization language in its contract.

Resident Patrick Meade complained the requirement “puts a chilling effect on people to make a complaint against the police.” Councilman Glenn Ellerbe agreed.

“It creates an air of distrust on both sides,” he said.

In response to the concerns, Jones said the police department remains transparent and still available for accountability.

“They can call me, email me, come to the lobby, or file a an online feedback form” that can be anonymous, he said.

The difference with a notarized complaint against an officer is that it launches an official internal investigation. However, online forms and bodycam footage are still investigated, Jones said.

“The reality is, we get more complaints about $10 parking tickets than actual complaints about our officers,” Jones said.

This article was first published by the Oxford Observer, a content partner for the Journal-News that publishes content by Miami University students.