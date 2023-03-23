Oxford police chief receives surprise recognition following FBI academy graduation

“You learn from the folks you’re there with from across the nation who have dealt with [various] things just as much from them as you [learn from] the instructors,” Jones said. “I think it also helped me better prepare for if we have a critical incident here in Oxford, just learning from my classmates who dealt with those.”

Jones said that, even though critical incidents are an irregular occurrence in Oxford, “We do have things that happen that this [program] will help me be better prepared for as a leader; I can take care of our folks better and we can deliver a better public safety product to the community.”

Jones graduated the 285th iteration of the FBI National Academy on March 16 and shook hands with FBI Director Christopher Wray during a ceremony that coincided with Miami University students’ official St. Patrick’s Day celebration — “That’s another benefit, I got to miss Green Beer Day,” Jones joked.