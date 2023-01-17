Oxford names acting police chief while Jones attends national academy

With Police Chief John Jones taking a leave of absence until at least March to attend the FBI’s National Academy program, police lieutenant Geoff Robinson will take his place as police chief.
Robinson, who graduated from Miami University with a bachelor’s degree in public administration in 2003, has been involved with the Oxford Police Department since 2006.
Robinson previously served as a patrol officer and a detective before being promoted to police sergeant in 2013 and then to police lieutenant in 2016. At the time of his promotion to lieutenant, he became only the ninth Oxford police officer to reach the rank.
Robinson said he first knew he wanted to be a police officer full-time shortly before taking his first job in law enforcement at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office in Hamilton.
“I met a few police officers both from my hometown and here in town, and got to know them,” Robinson said. “It was a profession that seemed to be a noble one.”
Robinson said his connection to what he calls a mentor in Chief Jones dates back to when Jones was one of his first training officers.
“He was one of my first training officers that I had,” Robinson said. “Having those people earlier in my career that can show you a path, that’s a positive influence on your career, I’ve been very fortunate.”
Robinson said that while the transition to police chief has been demanding in terms of dealing with time management, his previous experiences including managing the investigations department helped him settle in with administration tasks.
“Being a detective sergeant, you’re here during the day, and you’re part of some of the meetings that happen, you get to kind of see the workings of the department a little more, up close,” Robinson said.
One of the biggest changes he’s noticed so far in his work is balancing the needs of his department with the needs of the people in the community.
“Seeing the interactions he has with the public and making sure that you balance those needs of the public with the needs of the department, I think that’s the kind of nuance that really kind of steps in there,” Robinson said. “make sure you’re cognizant of what’s going on and making sure people are taken care of in a transparent and fair way.”
Robinson said he knows he’ll be ready to hear some of the stories Jones will bring back with him, as well as holding out that maybe one day, he’ll be invited to the FBI’s program himself.
“He’ll have a lot of experiences. We’re excited for some of the things that hopefully he’ll bring back and some of the new challenges he may bring back to us and hopefully develop his leadership set.” Robinson said.
In addition to a new temporary chief, O.P.D. also recently announced two new police officers to its operations. Grant Combs from nearby Eaton, and Brandon Weaver from Stow, Ohio, are set to undertake a 16-week field training program.
