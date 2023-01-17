Oxford names acting police chief while Jones attends national academy

Robinson said his connection to what he calls a mentor in Chief Jones dates back to when Jones was one of his first training officers.

“He was one of my first training officers that I had,” Robinson said. “Having those people earlier in my career that can show you a path, that’s a positive influence on your career, I’ve been very fortunate.”

Robinson said that while the transition to police chief has been demanding in terms of dealing with time management, his previous experiences including managing the investigations department helped him settle in with administration tasks.

“Being a detective sergeant, you’re here during the day, and you’re part of some of the meetings that happen, you get to kind of see the workings of the department a little more, up close,” Robinson said.

One of the biggest changes he’s noticed so far in his work is balancing the needs of his department with the needs of the people in the community.

“Seeing the interactions he has with the public and making sure that you balance those needs of the public with the needs of the department, I think that’s the kind of nuance that really kind of steps in there,” Robinson said. “make sure you’re cognizant of what’s going on and making sure people are taken care of in a transparent and fair way.”

Robinson said he knows he’ll be ready to hear some of the stories Jones will bring back with him, as well as holding out that maybe one day, he’ll be invited to the FBI’s program himself.

“He’ll have a lot of experiences. We’re excited for some of the things that hopefully he’ll bring back and some of the new challenges he may bring back to us and hopefully develop his leadership set.” Robinson said.

In addition to a new temporary chief, O.P.D. also recently announced two new police officers to its operations. Grant Combs from nearby Eaton, and Brandon Weaver from Stow, Ohio, are set to undertake a 16-week field training program.