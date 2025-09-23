Oxford Lane Library closed today following electrical fire

Restoration services were on site this morning, Mancuso said.

“Fortunately, there was not a whole lot of fire, but there is quite a bit of soot that...went through the ventilation system,” she said.

There were no injuries reported.

“We honestly feel very grateful that the damage wasn’t more extensive,” Mancuso said. “It was isolated to one area, and as terrible as it is that it occurred, it could have been catastrophic.”

The library is determining this afternoon whether it will be able to reopen Wednesday, though it is not known exactly how long the children’s department will be closed, Mancuso said.

All scheduled programming for today is canceled.

The library will issue updates as they become available.