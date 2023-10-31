Oxford Kiwanis seeks citizen of the year award nominations

The Oxford Kiwanis Club is asking locals to back on the past year and for the past many years and share who helped make a significant impact on the Oxford community through their volunteer efforts and should be honored through the annual Citizen of the Year(s) Award program.

There are two categories for honorees:

1) Citizen of the Year is presented to men and women who have contributed materially to making the Oxford Community a better place to live, with those contributions being made in the current year.

2) Citizen of the Years honors those whose commitment to community services covers a longer span of time.

Contributions to the community that are taken into consideration for these awards are to be volunteer efforts beyond those duties of regular employment of the individual or individuals.

Nominations will be accepted until noon Nov. 29. Nominations should be dropped off or mailed to the New York Life office at 5995 Fairfield Road, Suite 1, Oxford, or emailed to Mike Rudolph at mrudo200@aol.com.

Nominations must include a written background on the nominee, what contributions make them a great nominee, the category they are nominated for and the contact information for the nominator (phone and email) so that additional background information may be obtained. Without these items the nomination cannot be considered.

Anyone may make nominations, but a single nomination will carry as much weight as repeated nominations for the same individual.

Recipients for 2023 will be announced early January 2024. CONTRIBUTED