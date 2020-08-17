Oxford focusing concerns on off-campus parties as Miami starts classes

“There should be a significant fee for large gatherings, such as $500,” he said. “With a small fee they will just pass the hat and make a profit.”

City Manager Doug Elliott noted the city has already passed a face mask ordinance requiring use of them when gathering indoors or outdoors if social distancing is not possible. He said officials had already held a meeting with bar and restaurant owners with a discussion of expectations and concerns and a meeting with landlords was scheduled.

Regarding possible fines, Elliott reminded council they will need to consider whether to make it an administrative fine or criminal one.

“We really, really need Miami’s help. They carry the big stick. This is different than underage drinking. This affects the health and safety of everybody,” he said. “Miami University has to take this seriously. It’s their jobs.”

Police Chief John Jones said this discussion is not new for his department. He said the department has been dealing with it for months but current laws can continue to be used with regard to parties.

“Nuisance party (ordinance) gives us a tool we use. We have to use existing laws,” Jones said, noting he has spoken to a judge about the situation and was told there is a limit to local law trying to implement state regulations. “You can pass an ordinance and not be able to enforce it.”

He said the current nuisance party ordinance provides for a $500 fine but must have certain factors included, such as noise violations and litter.

It’s that designation of a nuisance party that gets Miami’s attention, he said, not just the individual offenses that make it up.

Assistant City Manager Jessica Greene, who has been serving on the Miami committee preparing for the reopening of classes, said there are testing and quarantining plans in place. Anyone with symptoms will be tested as well as individuals that person has had recent contact with.

A positive test will require quarantining, preferably at home, for 14 days. If that is not possible, they will be required to quarantine at their off-campus residence and, if needed, the university has on-campus quarantine locations established, she said.

Prytherch closed the discussion with a suggestion after asking the question, “What will they do?” He was referring to Miami students with likely no sports, no movies and no talks offered on campus.

“Miami has to do something so it’s not just nuisance house parties. I’d like to see them invest in outdoor activities, like movies,” he said.