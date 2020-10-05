Oxford considering police changes for handling tense situations

Then Meade added an anecdote about his experiences.

“When I joined the commission, I did a ride-along (with a police officer). The first call was a domestic violence at Parkview Arms. The second was for a suicidal student. I said to the officer, ‘You need a social worker.’ We ask police to do a lot of things. We have things going on. We are doing things though the police department without giving the police department the support they need. …We all want the same thing.”

Police Lt. Lara Fening aid she began her career as a patrol officer for 20 years and said she spent that time forming relationships with people in the community, something continuing with police officers today.

“I spent a lot of time working with people in the community, kind of the social services aspect of it. I feel I am your resident go-to person,” she said. “People call the police to handle problems and that’s all problems. You can’t separate police problems from social service problems. It’s all one bag. If it happens at 1:30 in the morning, social workers are not working. Oxford is particularly difficult. There’s not a lot of services here. It’s not easy, especially at night. Police will always have to handle these problems.”

Fening said that third proposal assumes a stigma attached to the police uniform and decreases the effect an officer can have on a difficult situation.

“That’s not true. We have relationships of long standing. We have been in their homes for weeks, months and years. They trust us. Don’t think just because we have a badge and gun they do not trust us,” she said. “We don’t do a cuff 'em and stuff 'em approach. Officers are more highly trained and educated than ever before. We hired officers with social work experience and we look for that.”