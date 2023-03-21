Oxford City Council expected to advance multi-million dollar water softener project

The council will also hear a pitch for what Greene described as an “inclusive enhancement to the playground” at Oxford Community Park. The improvements would include new wheelchair-accessible playground equipment and paved surfaces that are in line with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The project would come at a cost of $150,000 and be fulfilled by Midstates Recreation, the same partner that brought Fairfield’s Furfield Park to fruition. At the time of reporting, over $63,000 has already been raised through grants or donations to the Oxford Parks and Recreation Department.

“This is actually a pretty big accomplishment for the City of Oxford,” Greene said. “We’ve had residents advocate for an ADA inclusive playground, and this is a response to that advocacy, and we’re pretty proud to be bringing this to our community park.”

As usual, today’s City Council meeting is open to the public and will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the Oxford Courthouse at 118 High St.