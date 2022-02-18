Oxford Aquatic Center to be managed by Swim Safe

Wooddell said the city would still maintain control over many of the pool operation decisions, such as closing the pool. He said there are standards in place and Pool Safe would be governed by them. He said the goal is to make this as much a relationship as possible. There are advantages, he said.

The contract calls for Swim Safe to hire locally as much as possible, but Wooddell noted finding sufficient trained lifeguards has been a problem in recent years and the company will prioritize local hiring, but have access to others, as needed.

“Contracting out aquatic operations is a growing trend in the industry, with very successful results for many cities and villages in the state of Ohio,” he wrote in a staff report with the Council agenda. “After review from multiple employees, as well as the City Manager, Oxford Parks and Recreation is recommending we proceed with a contract for the 2022 season with Swim Safe Pool Management Company.”

Wooddell said the firm has an excellent reference history and currently serves 15 other cities, villages or municipalities in the Dayton Cincinnati and Columbus regions, some for a long time.

The firm will offer an enhanced level of training for staff and will be able to do more area marketing for special events at the pool.

While the company can also operate the concessions and front desk, it has been determined the city staff will continue to handle those functions.

The biggest advantage to the arrangement, the parks and recreation director said, is savings of city staff time. There is a lot of work involved in the human resources area for the hiring of seasonal help, but Swim Safe will handle that as well as the paperwork that goes into hiring and maintaining staff for just one season of the year.

“The benefits of contracting the aquatic services includes, but is not limited to, potential cost savings, reduction in human resources time, enhanced training services, greater number of available lifeguards, dedicated maintenance and repair personnel, reduced City of Oxford staff time, network of professionals as needed, professional recommendations on capital improvements and forecasts and liabilities,” Wooddell wrote in the staff report.

That freed-up time will be better used by his staff, he said with expanded services and programs for the community.

“Contracting these services allows OPRD staff to redirect time toward achieving other important tasks during the summer months, including enhanced recreation opportunities for underprivileged communities, as well as economic impact events to support local businesses,” he wrote in his report. “Additionally, OPRD staff will be able to dedicate more time to focus on the existing summer camp operations and evaluate the potential of new events or programs for the summer months.”