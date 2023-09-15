OVI checkpoint tonight in West Chester Twp.

The Butler County OVI Task Force has announced an impaired driving checkpoint for tonight.

The OVI checkpoint is set for 7:15 to 11 p.m. on Ohio 747 in West Chester Twp. at Premier Way. The check will happen in the southbound lane.

Checkpoints and saturation patrols “are our continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries or fatalities,” according to a news release from the task force.

Groups conducting checkpoints are required to announce them to the public.