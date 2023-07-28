OVI checkpoint today on U.S. 127

The Butler County OVI Task Force will host a checkpoint today on U.S. 127, or Pleasant Avenue, in Fairfield.

The checkpoint is 11 p.m. today until 3 a.m. Saturday.

Checkpoints and saturation patrols are an ongoing effort to reduce impaired-driving crashes. The Butler County OVI Task Force is funded by the U.S. Dept. of Transportation/National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Ohio Dept. of Public Safety.

Law enforcement officials are required by law to announce checkpoints to the public. They ask if folks see impaired drivers to call 911 or #677.