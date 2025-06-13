OVI checkpoint today in Butler County

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint today in West Chester Twp.
The checkpoint will start at 7:15 p.m. and last no longer than 10 p.m. on U.S. Route 42 (Cincinnati-Columbus Road) at Regal Lane.
The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.
The Butler County OVI Task Force is funded by U.S. DOT/NHTSA and ODPS.
In Other News
1
It’s time for a tax protest to fight $3.5B reform bill, Butler County...
2
Hamilton’s growth in travel industry has spurred hotel industry
3
$3.1M solar panel field at wastewater treatment plant in Fairfield gets...
4
Trump admin tells immigrants from Haiti, Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela to...
5
Healing House opens in Middletown, offering hope for addiction recovery...
About the Author