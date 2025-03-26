OVI checkpoint Thursday in Butler County

35 minutes ago
The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint Thursday.

The times and location will be released on the day it happens.

The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.

State law requires law enforcement to announce times and locations of sobriety checkpoints ahead of time.

The Butler Co. OVI Task Force is funded by U.S. DOT/NHTSA and ODPS.

