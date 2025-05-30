OVI checkpoint Saturday in Butler County

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint Saturday, May 31.
The time and location will be released the day of the checkpoint.
The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.
The Butler County OVI Task Force is funded by U.S. DOT/NHTSA and ODPS.
In Other News
1
Elderly Services levy request for additional taxpayer money may be on...
2
Small business owner organizes private farmers market in Middletown
3
Hired: New county ed service center leader is former area...
4
Federal budget cuts impacting local pantries, food banks
5
Middletown Schools face $5.6M fed funding cut
About the Author