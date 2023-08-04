BreakingNews
Serve City aims to rejuvenate dignity for those experiencing homelessness

OVI checkpoint planned tonight in Monroe

40 minutes ago
The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint tonight in Monroe.

The OVI checkpoint is scheduled to operate from 7 to 10 p.m. on north Cincinnati-Dayton Road at Todhunter Road.

Checkpoints, along with patrols in the area of the checkpoint, are a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.

State law requires law enforcement to announce times and locations of sobriety checkpoints ahead of time.

