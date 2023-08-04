OVI checkpoint planned tonight in Monroe

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint tonight in Monroe.
The OVI checkpoint is scheduled to operate from 7 to 10 p.m. on north Cincinnati-Dayton Road at Todhunter Road.
Checkpoints, along with patrols in the area of the checkpoint, are a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.
State law requires law enforcement to announce times and locations of sobriety checkpoints ahead of time.
In Other News
1
Best of Butler County 2023: Wildfire in Hamilton expands with addition...
2
Serve City aims to rejuvenate dignity for those experiencing...
3
Middletown seeks to purchase Central Connections building that may...
4
‘Not just a sports complex’: Spooky Nook’s first big public festival...
5
Officials ID couple swept away in flood in Brookville, Ind.
About the Author