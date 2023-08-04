OVI checkpoint planned tonight in Monroe

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint tonight in Monroe.

The OVI checkpoint is scheduled to operate from 7 to 10 p.m. on north Cincinnati-Dayton Road at Todhunter Road.

Checkpoints, along with patrols in the area of the checkpoint, are a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.

State law requires law enforcement to announce times and locations of sobriety checkpoints ahead of time.