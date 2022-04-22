OVI checkpoint happening in Monroe tonight

The Butler County OVI Task Force has announced it will conduct a checkpoint today, April 22.
The location will be at Ohio 4 and 6262 Hamilton Mason Road. This is the location of the Monroe Fire Dept. The checkpoint will be from 7-10 p.m.
OVI checkpoints are designed to deter and intercept impaired drivers. Members of law enforcement set up cones and barricades to stop vehicles passing through designated checkpoint areas.
Drivers will be asked to show identification and may be asked to take field sobriety tests.
It is required by law that the sites of OVI checkpoints must be made public in advance.
In Other News
1
Hamilton couple wants to build miniature golf course on West Side of...
2
Staffing shortages at local businesses lead some to reduce hours or...
3
Employees at closing West Chester laundry facility may keep jobs
4
Fairfield conducts ceremonial tree planting for Earth Day
5
Teens injured in Hamilton drive-by shooting went to nearby bar for help
About the Author