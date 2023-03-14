Overturned semi on I-75 in West Chester Twp. causes traffic delay

BreakingNews
Parts of Central Avenue in Middletown to be closed next week
News
25 minutes ago

An overturned semi-tractor on Interstate 75 North in West Chester Twp. has caused a traffic delay for commuters.

The truck turned on its side and was apparently carrying tires. There are minor injuries.

No other information is available.

