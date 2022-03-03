Hamburger icon
Overnight traffic at Five Points to be blocked for roundabout work

Work is seen being done Feb. 23, 2022 at Fine Points in Hamilton/Fairfield Twp., where a roundabout is being built. CONTRIBUTED/FAIRFIELD TWP. FACEBOOK PAGE

Work is seen being done Feb. 23, 2022 at Fine Points in Hamilton/Fairfield Twp., where a roundabout is being built. CONTRIBUTED/FAIRFIELD TWP. FACEBOOK PAGE

By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

HAMILTON/FAIRFIELD TWP. — The Butler County Engineer’s Office announced a traffic advisory at the Five Points intersection beginning at 10 p.m. tonight in advance of the massive roundabout installation.

Utility crews will be relocating fiber in preparation for the upcoming $2.24 million roundabout installation at the intersection of Hamilton Mason Road, Tylersville Road, Hancock Avenue, Tuley Road and Grand Boulevard until approximately 4:00 a.m. Traffic will be maintained with police assistance.

ExploreButler County roads: Bigger improvements coming in 2022

Motorists are encouraged to check the BCEO website, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.

