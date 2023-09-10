Overnight crash in West Chester is fatal

A crash in West Chester Twp. in the middle of the night is fatal, but officials have not released the number of those killed.

A car and a motorcycle were involved in the collision at Ohio 747 between Duff and Devitt drives, according to West Chester spokesperson Barb Wilson. It happened at around 2:20 a.m.

Ohio 747 was closed to traffic while officials investigate the incident.

