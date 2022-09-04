Over-capacity Cincinnati pet shelter says ‘name your price’

“It’s definitely starting to catch up with us,” Colville said.

The shelter had to use its garage as an overflow area for dogs.

“We have dogs living in pop-up crates,” Anderson said. “That’s not a life that we want these dogs to be living.”

To encourage adoptions, the shelter is letting anyone who comes in this Labor Day weekend name their own price for all animals older than 6 months.

“Adoptions and fosters obviously make a huge impact when it comes to animals leaving the building and that’s where we’re most desperate right now,” Colville said.

The shelter said the promotion will hopefully ease the capacity burden.

“Without the support of the community and without people coming to get those dogs, we can’t do it alone,” Anderson said.

The shelter’s standard adoption protocols remain in effect and Hamilton County residents will still have to purchase a 2022 Hamilton County dog license, as required by law. Adopters from outside Hamilton County are welcome but should check on licensing requirements in their area.

Cincinnati Animal CARE’s address, contact information and pets up for adoption may be found online here.