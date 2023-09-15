Operation Pumpkin and Art Festival seeks volunteers as large Hamilton event approaches

The committee of organizers for the annual Operation Pumpkin and Art Festival that happens every October says it is in need of more volunteers.

The event is slated for Friday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 15.

Volunteer opportunities exist for all ages. Those who do will get two free drink tickets that can be used for beer (21 and older) and non-alcoholic beverages.

The expectations are that volunteers arrive 10-15 minutes prior to a shift and check in at the information tent. Comfortable clothes and closed-toe shoes are essential, with dressing for the weather.

Volunteers are asked to be energetic, courteous and respectful as they engage with patrons.

Volunteer needs include:

Information and merchandise tent

Vendor setup

Festival setup and teardown

Kids Zone

Beer and wine booths (21 and older)

Clean-up and maintenance

Entertainment assistants (will need to do lifting of 10-20 lbs. for tents behind entertainment stages)

To get involved, go online to operation-pumpkin.org/volunteers, where you will be able to select your preferred volunteer opportunity.

This is the 12th year for the Operation Pumpkin and Art Festival, which takes place on multiple streets in downtown Hamilton. The main portion occurs on High Street, which closes down through the event.