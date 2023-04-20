Opening Day parade for Miracle League in Fairfield steps off Saturday

“This foundation is blessed to have people with a passion to help and inspire kids and adults who have been given challenges to overcome,” Hartman said. “I know The Ole Lefthander is in heaven guiding us as we move forward towards more opportunities for those we serve.”

Hartman is also The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Golf Outing chairman, and the outing is in its 38th year. Proceeds from the outing support The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Scholarship, which has awarded nearly $1 million to student-athletes throughout Butler County. Hartman is also a steady presence at all Nuxhall Foundation events, including the annual NUXY Bash, a summer celebrity softball game.

“The idea of a parade for our athletes was all about taking a big swing to provide them with a big league experience,” said Nuxhall Foundation President and Board Chairman Kim Nuxhall. “This event has grown into one of our all-time favorite traditions. Folks are used to seeing me well up with tears of emotion on a regular basis, and this event is no different because of what it means to us and what it represents.”

Parade participants are encouraged to line up at Sacred Heart Church in Fairfield starting at 9:15 a.m. (anyone arriving early will be asked to return later).

The Nuxhall Foundation is the legacy foundation for former Major League Baseball pitcher and longtime Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Joe Nuxhall. A central project of The Nuxhall Foundation is The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields, an entirely accessible baseball and recreational facility where every player with every challenge gets every chance to play. More than 200 players between ages 4 to 78 participate in programs at the Miracle League Fields.

JOE NUXHALL MIRACLE LEAGUE PARADE DETAILS

When: 10 a.m. Saturday

Where: The parade begins at Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Road, and ends at The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields, 4850 Groh Lane

More: An on-field post-parade ceremony and celebration will start around 10:45 a.m.