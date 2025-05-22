One of nation’s largest electrical wire manufacturers, Republic Wire expands to bigger West Chester space, adds jobs

“We needed the space and it’s going to let us grow,” said Ron Rosenbeck, owner and chief executive officer, during Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting program.

Since moving to West Chester Twp. in 1994 to begin manufacturing operations, the 43-year-old company expanded in 1998, 2000, 2014 and 2018.

With the move the company will add 40 employees to its payroll that now includes 200.

The $20 million, 311,867 square-foot structure was designed and built by ARCO National Construction/Ohio Valley. Melink Solar designed and installed a 514kW rooftop solar array of panels on the roof.

The building has 12 dock positions. The two-story office space has two executive offices that overlook the warehouse, 10 private offices, two conference rooms and storage.

As one of the top five largest electrical wire manufacturers in the country, Republic Wire now makes tinned copper wire, insulated building wire, poly weatherproof wire among other related products.

Products are used in commercial, industrial, utility and residential markets. Among the most notable projects using Republic Wire are Disney World, the New York Freedom Tower, Paycor Stadium and Great American Ball Park.

“Ron Rosenbeck is a shining example of the American entrepreneurial spirit with his vision for his company and his family, his tenacity, perseverance and grit to overcome all obstacles – even to his philosophy of never using the word ‘failure’,” said Mark Welch, West Chester Twp. trustee.

“Ron is a visionary, leader, risk taker, and winner. When he sees a mountain in front of him, he’s either going over it, around it, under it, or through it.”

He told the story of Rosenbeck beginning his business with only $10,000, starting as an electrical wire broker with a 3,000 square-foot warehouse in Cincinnati where he stored copper wire imported from Chile. It wasn’t until his 1994 move to West Chester Twp. that he began a manufacturing operation.

“I put everything on the line for 15 years, Rosenbeck said. “I always believed I could do whatever had to be done to get it done.”

The company has been listed in the Deloitte Cincinnati 100 top private businesses for 18 consecutive years, most recently last November. Rosenbeck received both the West Chester/Liberty Chamber Alliance’s Carlos Todd Business Person of the Year award and Miami University’s RedHawk 50 alumni business awards in 2023.