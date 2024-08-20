One dead, one hospitalized in Fairfield crash

News
By
1 hour ago
X

One person is dead and the other had been hospitalized after a Tuesday morning crash in Fairfield

Just before 2 a.m. Tursday, a vehicle crashed into a utility pole in the 2400 block of Mack Road, according to Fairfield police Maj. Rebecca Ervin. The pole snapped and caused a power outage in the area, which has since been restored.

Two people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The driver died and the passenger was sent to the hospital by ambulance, Ervin said.

ExploreTeen facing felony charges for alleged attempted carjacking near Edgewood High

Police have not identified either person involved in accident, and the suspected cause of the crash is still under investigation.

In Other News
1
Teen facing felony charges for alleged attempted carjacking near...
2
Butler County sheriff deputy dies; gave his wife ‘a sense of peace...
3
Judge again declines bond for man who fled to Mexico for 20 years while...
4
Need tech help? How to find it and avoid getting scammed
5
Roebling Bridge inspections to close lanes, pedestrian walkway

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top