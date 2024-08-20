One dead, one hospitalized in Fairfield crash

One person is dead and the other had been hospitalized after a Tuesday morning crash in Fairfield
Just before 2 a.m. Tursday, a vehicle crashed into a utility pole in the 2400 block of Mack Road, according to Fairfield police Maj. Rebecca Ervin. The pole snapped and caused a power outage in the area, which has since been restored.
Two people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The driver died and the passenger was sent to the hospital by ambulance, Ervin said.
Police have not identified either person involved in accident, and the suspected cause of the crash is still under investigation.
