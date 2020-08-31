One boater found dead in southwest Ohio this morning, crews still searching for second person

RIPLEY, Ohio — One person was found dead Monday morning and another person is still missing after a boat crashed Saturday night on the Ohio River near Ripley, Ohio.
Officials with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said a large boat crashed into a pontoon boat with two people fishing on board around 10 p.m. Saturday, according to our news partner, WCPO-TV. According to the Ripley Fire Department, two people who were fishing on the pontoon boat fell into the river after the crash.
An ODNR representative said 49-year-old William Harper and 49-year-old Daryl Kilgore were the two people who went missing from the pontoon boat. Officials have not identified the person who was found dead and who it is they are still searching for.
Three people from the larger boat were located after the crash; one was airlifted to a nearby hospital.
Ripley fire crews searched late into the night for the two missing boaters. The search continued Sunday starting at 10:00 a.m. and is still underway. Members of Ohio Task Force 1 joined the search Sunday afternoon.
Witnesses said the pontoon had operating lights on the outside of the boat.
Ripley Fire Department and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife are handling the investigation.