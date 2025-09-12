Oktoberfest Zinzinnati 2025: What you need to know, parking and more

According to Oktoberfest Zinzinnati’s website, America’s largest Oktoberfest celebration welcomed more than 800,000 attendees to the riverfront last year.

Organizers say this year’s festival is back with expanded days and hours, a bigger entertainment lineup and the return of a massive 300-foot tent that can fit more than 1,000 guests.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s festival:

Those heading to Oktoberfest will be able to enjoy more than 30 different performances on various stages across the four days, including traditional German bands, crowd-favorite local bands, polka dancing and more.

There are five different stages through the festival grounds: the Zinzinnati Festhalle, River Stage, Raderberger Fest Tent, Stiegl Fest Tent and the Ampitheatre Stage.

Some of the bands and entertainment people can expect include The Polka Warriors, Zinzinnati Bierband, DV8, Zirkus Show, Audio Graffiti and many more.

With Oktoberfest comes various fan-favorite events throughout the festival.

Here’s when attendees can enjoy those:

Gemutlichkeit Games from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at the River Stage

The Running of the Wieners from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 19 at the River Stage

Stein Hoisting Competition from 6-6:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the River Stage

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati 14K/7K Brewery Run at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 20 at the Festhalle

World’s Largest Chicken Dance from 2-2:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the River Stage

The closest option for parking near Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove includes the thousands of spaces in the paid, surface lots along Eggleston Avenue, which is a short walk to the east entrance for the festival.

There is also nearby free and metered parking along Riverside Drive.

The main parking lot at Sawyer Point will be closed for event vehicles, but there are several other lots as well, including:

Friendship Parking Lot, 1135 Riverside Drive

Public Landing Parking Lot, 435 E. Mehring Way

Eggleston Garage, 301 Eggleston Ave.

Central Riverfront Garage and East Parking Garage at The Banks

Those attending the festival are also encouraged to use public transit, like the Cincinnati Connector. The free streetcar operates on a loop that spans from Over-the-Rhine, through downtown to The Banks and back.

For those riding the streetcar to the festival, they’ll want to take stop No. 1 at The Banks and then walk east on Pete Rose Way toward the festival’s west entrance.

The streetcar will have extended hours during Oktoberfest. Cincinnati Metro bus system and Northern Kentucky’s TANK buses will also be running.

For those using rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft, there are two drop-off and pick-up zones. The east zone is located on East Pete Rose Way from the Purple People Bridge to Eggleston Avenue, but only in the south curb lane. The west zone is on East Mehring West from Old Broadway to the Public Landing entrance in the south curb lane only.

For more about Oktobefest Zinzinnati 2025, go to oktoberfestzinzinnati.com.