Zoo investigating after cheetah attack on Columbus zookeeper

Officials at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium are investigating an incident between Isabelle, the cheetah, and an unnamed zookeeper who came in contact with the animal during the cheetah's daily walk, in a non-public area of the zoo.

“At this time, Isabelle’s care team had her sit and she was calm and purring. The team invited the keeper to approach closer. When the keeper approached them, Isabelle crouched down and lunged toward the Heart of Africa keeper, who works around giraffes and other hoofstock," the zoo said in a statement.