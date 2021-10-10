Zoo appealing accreditation loss, says visitors unaffected

The decision announced Wednesday by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, considered the nation’s top zoo-accrediting body, was a major blow to an institution once widely admired in its industry and by the general public. The announcement came a day after the Ohio zoo announced its new leader.

WSYX-TV reports that the zoo sent a long letter to members Friday night with new details, saying would remain accredited through the process of its appeal which must be filed by the end of the month. If the appeal is unsuccessful, the earliest the zoo will be able to apply for accreditation would be September 2022.