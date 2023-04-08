X

Zelarrayan leads the Columbus Crew against Toronto

news
By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago
Lucas Zelarrayan leads the Columbus Crew into a matchup with Toronto after scoring two goals against D.C

Columbus Crew (1-1-0) vs. Toronto FC (0-1-1)

Toronto; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Toronto FC +106, Columbus +235, Draw +257; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Lucas Zelarrayan leads the Columbus Crew into a matchup with Toronto following a two-goal performance against D.C. United.

Toronto was 9-18-7 overall during the 2022 season while going 7-7-3 at home. Toronto averaged 1.4 goals on 4.1 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Crew went 10-8-16 overall a season ago while going 3-4-10 on the road. The Crew scored 46 goals last season, averaging 1.4 per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto: Lorenzo Insigne (injured), Victor Vazquez (injured), Themi Antonoglou (injured).

Crew: Will Sands (injured), Christian Ramirez (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

