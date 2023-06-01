Zelarayán sparks Crew to 3-2 victory over Rapids

The extra goal came in handy when Colorado's Cole Bassett scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Bassett's second goal this season came with an assist from Calvin Harris.

Marko Ilic made his MLS debut in goal for the Rapids (2-8-6), finishing with three saves. Patrick Schulte saved one shot for the Crew.

Despite the loss, the Rapids still boast a 6-3-3 record in the last 12 meetings, including the playoffs. Colorado has scored in 17 straight matches against the Crew, the longest active streak against a single opponent in the league.

The Crew snap a three-match losing streak in all competitions, with all three coming on the road.

Colorado returns home to play the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday. Columbus will host Charlotte FC on Saturday

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport