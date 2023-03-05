Zelarayan scores twice to lead Crew over DC United 2-0

X
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lucas Zelarayán scored twice and Eloy Room posted a clean sheet as the Columbus Crew defeated D.C. United 2-0 on Saturday night.

Both of Zelarayán's goals for the Crew (1-1-0) came in the first half, the first in the 10th minute, assisted by Cucho Hernandez, and the second in the 44th minute with an assist from Steven Moreira.

Columbus improved to 4-1-1 in its last six matches with DC United.

DC United was shut out after scoring three goals in a win over Toronto in its season opener. It was the first three-goal game for United since a 5-3 win over Orlando City in the first week of July last season.

United (1-1-0) outshot Columbus 15-12, but the Crew had a 4-3 edge in shots on goal.

Room saved three shots for the Crew. Tyler Miller had two saves for United.

Both teams next play Saturday, with the Crew visiting Toronto an DC United hosting Orlando City.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

