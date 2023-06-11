Zelarayán scores in stoppage time to send Crew past Fire 2-1

Zelarayán's goal for Columbus (8-6-3) — his eighth of the season — came after Xherdan Shaqiri scored the equalizer for Chicago (3-6-8) in the 88th minute.

The victory was the Crew's second straight over the Fire in Chicago. Prior to that Columbus had gone 1-10-13 in its previous 24 visits. The last — and only — time the Crew won two straight road matches over the Fire was in 2004.