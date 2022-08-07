journal-news logo
Zelarayán rallies Crew to 3-2 victory over New York City FC

Lucas Zelarayán polished off a brace with a goal in the 75th minute to spark the Columbus Crew to a 3-2 victory over New York City FC

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lucas Zelarayán polished off a brace with a goal in the 75th minute to spark the Columbus Crew to a 3-2 victory over New York City FC on Saturday.

An own-goal by Jonathan Mensah three minutes into the match gave NYCFC an early lead.

Columbus (8-6-9) knotted the score on a goal by Cucho Hernández — his fifth of the season — in the 20th minute. Zelarayán scored seven minutes later to put the Crew up 2-1 at halftime.

Gabriel Pereira knotted the score at 2-2 with a goal in the 64th minute for NYCFC (12-5-6).

Zelarayán's team-leading eighth goal followed. Luis Díaz had assists on the first two scores. Zelarayán was also credited with an assist on Hernández's goal.

Eloy Room had four saves for the Crew. Sean Johnson saved three for NYCFC.

