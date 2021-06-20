Zardes scores 2 goals, Crew beat Fire 2-0

Zardes opened the scoring when he put away a failed clearance of a cross from Lucas Zelarayán in the 17th minute. Derrick Etienne ran onto a long, arcing ball by Jonathan Mensah and, Fire goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth came off his line, tapped a pass to Zardes for an empty-net finish to make it 2-0 in the 34th.

Columbus closed out Crew Stadium — the first soccer-specific stadium in Major League Soccer and the club's first home — before moving downtown to Lower.com Field next month.