journal-news logo
X

Zardes leads Columbus against Philadelphia after 2-goal outing

news
By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago
Gyasi Zardes leads Columbus into a matchup with Philadelphia after registering two goals against Montreal

Columbus Crew (9-11-7) vs. Philadelphia Union (10-7-9)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -167, Columbus +436, Draw +304; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus plays Philadelphia after Gyasi Zardes totaled two goals against Montreal.

The Union put together a 14-4-5 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 10-0-1 in home matches. Philadelphia scored 49 goals a season ago, averaging 2.1 per game.

The Crew finished 12-6-5 overall in the 2020 season while going 2-5-5 on the road. Columbus averaged two goals on 4.9 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. Philadelphia won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Alejandro Bedoya (injured), Cory Burke (injured), Ilsinho (injured).

Columbus: Eloy Room (injured), Perry Kitchen (injured), Vito Wormgoor (injured), Pedro Santos (injured), Artur (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Lucas Zelarrayan (injured), Luis Diaz (injured), Waylon Francis (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Butler County officials considering water rate hike after new cost with
2
Woman charged after stolen vehicle from Hamilton ends up in Oxford
3
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
4
Giant $250 million mixed-use development coming to West Chester Twp.
5
Southwest Ohio middle school teacher arrested on 3 felony charges
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top