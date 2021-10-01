Zardes leads Columbus against Philadelphia after 2-goal outing

The Crew finished 12-6-5 overall in the 2020 season while going 2-5-5 on the road. Columbus averaged two goals on 4.9 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. Philadelphia won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Alejandro Bedoya (injured), Cory Burke (injured), Ilsinho (injured).

Columbus: Eloy Room (injured), Perry Kitchen (injured), Vito Wormgoor (injured), Pedro Santos (injured), Artur (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Lucas Zelarrayan (injured), Luis Diaz (injured), Waylon Francis (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.