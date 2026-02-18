Youngstown State visits Northern Kentucky following Rushton's 21-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky hosts Youngstown State after Taysha Rushton scored 21 points in Northern Kentucky's 77-59 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Norse have gone 6-5 at home. Northern Kentucky is 3-3 in one-possession games.

The Penguins have gone 12-5 against Horizon opponents. Youngstown State is second in the Horizon with 15.3 assists per game led by Casey Santoro averaging 3.3.

Northern Kentucky makes 38.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Youngstown State has allowed to its opponents (36.2%). Youngstown State has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 42.0% shooting opponents of Northern Kentucky have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karina Bystry is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Norse. Mya Meredith is averaging 12.4 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Santoro is averaging 12.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Penguins. Sarah Baker is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Penguins: 7-3, averaging 64.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.