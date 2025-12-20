Youngstown State secures 74-65 victory against South Carolina Upstate

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Cris Carroll scored 27 points as Youngstown State beat South Carolina Upstate 74-65 on Saturday.
Carroll also added seven rebounds and five assists for the Penguins (8-5, 2-1 Horizon League). Vladimer Salaridze scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 5 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. Rich Rolf finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with nine points.
The Spartans (8-7) were led by Karmani Gregory, who posted 26 points. Learic Davis added nine points and seven rebounds for USC Upstate, and Mason Bendinger had eight points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
