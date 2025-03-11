Youngstown State rallies to beat Cleveland State 56-54 in Horizon League Tournament semifinal

Harper missed his six previous 3-point attempts before connecting for the game-winner. Tevin Smith made two free throws with 1:08 left to put the second-seeded Vikings (21-12) up by two.

Uijtendaal also had four steals for the Penguins. Nico Galette had nine points and 12 rebounds to go with three steals. Harper scored nine.

Smith finished with 14 points and two blocks to pace the Vikings. Je'Shawn Stevenson added 11 points and Tahj Staveskie scored 10.

Juwan Maxey scored all eight of his points in the first half to help Youngstown State take a 22-21 lead at the break.

