Youngstown State pounds out 28-10 win over S. Dakota

Jaleel McLaughlin rushed for 166 yards on 28 carries, his third straight game with more than 100 yards rushing, and the Penguins (1-4) are 5-0 against South Dakota at Stambaugh Stadium.

South Dakota (1-3) has lost three in a row. Carson Camp passed for 214 yards, completing 21 of 30, but had no touchdowns, one interception and was sacked five times. The Coyotes netted 12 yards on the ground and lost two fumbles.