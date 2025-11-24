Youngstown State Penguins and the Georgia Southern Eagles square off in Jacksonville, Florida

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern and Youngstown State square off in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Penguins are 2-4 in non-conference play. Youngstown State is third in the Horizon League in team defense, allowing 75.3 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Eagles are 3-3 in non-conference play. Georgia Southern gives up 86.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.3 points per game.

Youngstown State averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 8.5 per game Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.2 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Youngstown State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cris Carroll is shooting 48.4% and averaging 13.7 points for the Penguins. Cam Polak is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Spudd Webb is averaging 15.5 points, 3.3 assists and two steals for the Eagles. Nakavieon White is averaging 13.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.