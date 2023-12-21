Youngstown State knocks off Navy 75-65

BreakingNews
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Rush scored 23 points as Youngstown State beat Navy 75-65 on Thursday.

Rush also added eight rebounds for the Penguins (10-3). DJ Burns scored 19 points and added 13 rebounds and three blocks. Ziggy Reid was 6 of 9 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points. The Penguins picked up their seventh straight win.

Mac MacDonald led the way for the Midshipmen (3-7) with 17 points and two steals. Donovan Draper added 13 points, 13 rebounds and five steals for Navy.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

