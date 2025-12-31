Youngstown State hosts Robinson and Oakland

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits Youngstown State after Brody Robinson scored 27 points in Oakland's 88-73 loss to the Wright State Raiders.

The Penguins are 5-1 in home games. Youngstown State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Grizzlies are 2-1 against Horizon League opponents. Oakland is ninth in the Horizon League allowing 84.3 points while holding opponents to 48.9% shooting.

Youngstown State averages 78.9 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 84.3 Oakland allows. Oakland averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Youngstown State gives up.

The Penguins and Golden Grizzlies match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cris Carroll is averaging 17.1 points for the Penguins. Bryson Dawkins is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Robinson is scoring 16.8 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Tuburu Niavalurua is averaging 13.8 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 83.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.