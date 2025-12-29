Youngstown State hosts Nadeau and Detroit Mercy

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -9.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits Youngstown State after TJ Nadeau scored 20 points in Detroit Mercy's 91-60 victory against the Siena Heights Saints.

The Penguins have gone 5-0 at home. Youngstown State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Titans are 2-1 in conference games. Detroit Mercy is the Horizon League leader with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Ayden Carter averaging 3.2.

Youngstown State averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 9.0 per game Detroit Mercy allows. Detroit Mercy has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 42.7% shooting opponents of Youngstown State have averaged.

The Penguins and Titans match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cris Carroll is averaging 17.2 points for the Penguins. Rich Rolf is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Nadeau is averaging 13.4 points for the Titans. Lance Stone is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Titans: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.