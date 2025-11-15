Youngstown State hosts Bucknell in out-of-conference matchup

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State takes on Bucknell in out-of-conference play.

Youngstown State went 9-6 at home last season while going 12-19 overall. The Penguins averaged 6.9 steals, 3.2 blocks and 15.5 turnovers per game last season.

Bucknell finished 7-10 on the road and 17-14 overall last season. The Bison averaged 60.7 points per game while shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.3% from deep last season.

