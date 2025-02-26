Youngstown State faces Robert Morris following Watkins' 22-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State faces Robert Morris after Jewel Watkins scored 22 points in Youngstown State's 52-51 victory over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Colonials have gone 7-7 at home. Robert Morris gives up 62.1 points and has been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

The Penguins have gone 6-12 against Horizon opponents. Youngstown State is fourth in the Horizon allowing 61.8 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

Robert Morris is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 39.3% Youngstown State allows to opponents. Youngstown State has shot at a 38.1% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 39.2% shooting opponents of Robert Morris have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Murray is averaging 7.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Colonials. Noa Givon is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

Watkins averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Malia Magestro is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 7-3, averaging 61.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Penguins: 3-7, averaging 60.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.