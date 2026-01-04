Youngstown State faces Oakland in conference showdown

BOTTOM LINE: Layla Gold and Oakland visit Sophia Gregory and Youngstown State on Monday.

The Penguins have gone 4-1 at home. Youngstown State is third in the Horizon scoring 70.0 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 1-3 against Horizon opponents. Oakland is ninth in the Horizon with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Gold averaging 3.9.

Youngstown State is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Oakland allows to opponents. Oakland averages 61.1 points per game, 3.2 more than the 57.9 Youngstown State gives up to opponents.

The Penguins and Golden Grizzlies match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Casey Santoro is scoring 12.9 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Penguins. Erica King is averaging 12.0 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the last 10 games.

Cali Denson is averaging 12.2 points for the Golden Grizzlies. Gold is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 56.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.